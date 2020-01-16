Ambrit International School is looking for a full time learning support specialist or ASD mentor. The candidate must be fluent in English, reside in Rome, and have some prior experience caring for or educating children with special needs.
The position has to be filled as soon as possible.
General Info
Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

Learning Support Specialist Needed
Via Filippo Tajani 50
