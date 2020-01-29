KS1-KS2 teacher

Intern. Primary School in the North of Rome following British CV is looking for an English (mothertongue), KS1-KS2 teacher with Educ. Degree and experience.

European passport/Working Visa permission.

Please send CV to: front.office@acornhouse.school.

General Info

Address Via Veiantana
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

View on Map

KS1-KS2 teacher

Via Veiantana
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69281
Previous article English Instructors in zone Latina/Aprilia/Pomezia

RELATED ARTICLES

English Instructors in zone Latina/Aprilia/Pomezia
Jobs vacant

English Instructors in zone Latina/Aprilia/Pomezia

Qualified English Teacher For Primary International School
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher For Primary International School

Assistant for Tour Operator wanted
Jobs vacant

Assistant for Tour Operator wanted

Tour operator seeking tour coordinator/manager for office
Jobs vacant

Tour operator seeking tour coordinator/manager for office

Senior Program Officer, Permanent Mission of Canada to the UN Food and Agriculture Agencies
Jobs vacant

Senior Program Officer, Permanent Mission of Canada to the UN Food and Agriculture Agencies

ENGLISH-SPEAKING TOURISM ASSISTANT/ GUIDE RELATIONS
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH-SPEAKING TOURISM ASSISTANT/ GUIDE RELATIONS

English-speaking Back Office Assistant
Jobs vacant

English-speaking Back Office Assistant

Qualified English Teacher
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher

Tour Leader English and/or German
Jobs vacant

Tour Leader English and/or German

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher immediate start for scholastic year 2019/2020
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher immediate start for scholastic year 2019/2020

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for immediate start in scholastic year 2019/20
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for immediate start in scholastic year 2019/20

English MOTHERTONGUE teacher FLEMING
Jobs vacant

English MOTHERTONGUE teacher FLEMING

Class Leaders and Summer Camp positions for Gymboree Play & Music
Jobs vacant

Class Leaders and Summer Camp positions for Gymboree Play & Music

Substitute Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

Substitute Teachers Needed

20/21 Mother Tongue English IB PYP Teacher
Jobs vacant

20/21 Mother Tongue English IB PYP Teacher