Classifieds Property for sale out of town

Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Formello - via dell'Annunziatella - Marvelous villa with 5 bedrooms and an absolutely stunning private garden with garage for 3 cars and an electric column for charging an electric vehicle. Each of the two floors is 150m2. The 1st floor has 5 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms (2 ensuite) and a very large foyer in between the bedrooms which is actually a family or living room. The ground floor has a double living room separated by a fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, maid's room and bathroom. Very high quality materials used in the villa. A/C on the first floor. Independent heating. Allarm. Electric gate. BBQ area in the garden. Possibility to add pool in garden. Sales price: €930,000. The property will be available in July/August 2024. For more information and/or appointments, please contact: Bonnie Rose-Zanni +393474009753 or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Separate

General Info

Price info €930,000
Address Via dell'Annunziatella, 00060 Formello RM, Italia
