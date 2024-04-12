Formello - via dell'Annunziatella - Marvelous villa with 5 bedrooms and an absolutely stunning private garden with garage for 3 cars and an electric column for charging an electric vehicle. Each of the two floors is 150m2. The 1st floor has 5 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms (2 ensuite) and a very large foyer in between the bedrooms which is actually a family or living room. The ground floor has a double living room separated by a fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, maid's room and bathroom. Very high quality materials used in the villa. A/C on the first floor. Independent heating. Allarm. Electric gate. BBQ area in the garden. Possibility to add pool in garden. Sales price: €930,000. The property will be available in July/August 2024. For more information and/or appointments, please contact: Bonnie Rose-Zanni +393474009753 or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Separate
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School
Via dell'Annunziatella, 00060 Formello RM, Italia
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School