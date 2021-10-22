Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

If you are an expat and need assistance in finding a suitable home for your stay in Rome, please feel free to call or write to us. We are experts in relocation services to expats. We have been doing this for the past 20 years. Write: info@immobiliarezanni.com or call Bonnie Rose (American) at +393474009753. We have done relo services for all of the major embassies in Rome, UN organizations and international schools and companies.

General Info

Price info depends on the service requested
Address Piazza Venezia, Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com

View on Map

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

Piazza Venezia, Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75807
Previous article Secretary/ Freelance Translator
Next article Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni

RELATED ARTICLES

2-room flat near the Roman Forum
Accommodation vacant in town

2-room flat near the Roman Forum

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
Accommodation vacant in town

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio

Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces
Accommodation vacant in town

Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces

250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!
Accommodation vacant in town

250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!

JCU DS Admissions Counselor
Accommodation vacant in town

JCU DS Admissions Counselor

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Parioli - amazing 3-bedroom remodeled flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Parioli - amazing 3-bedroom remodeled flat

Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats
Accommodation vacant in town

Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats

S. Peter Studio Apartment
Accommodation vacant in town

S. Peter Studio Apartment

Garbatella attic (Metro B).
Accommodation vacant in town

Garbatella attic (Metro B).

Bright 2 bedroom apartment in Garbatella
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright 2 bedroom apartment in Garbatella

Flat for rent
Accommodation vacant in town

Flat for rent

Apartment in Testaccio
Accommodation vacant in town

Apartment in Testaccio

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti

Little apartment San Giovanni/Pigneto
Accommodation vacant in town

Little apartment San Giovanni/Pigneto