The Multinational Force and Observers, the independent international organization responsible for supervising the implementation of the security provisions of the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty, seeks a HR Assistant to provide administrative support to the Personnel Office at its Headquarters in Rome.
The HR Assistant shall assist the Personnel Manager in developing a file digitalisation project, and in coordinating and monitoring all human resource related activities for locally hired staff, including recruitment, in/out processing, performance management and SAP data entry.
Requirements:
Italian working papers/EU citizenship;
completion of secondary school;
a minimum of 2 years' experience in personnel administration;
fluency in English and Italian;
computer literacy to include use of common MS Office Suite programs; organizational skills and attention to detail.
Proficiency in SAP system highly desirable.
An initial two-year contract with full benefits is offered.
Send full curriculum vitae, including citizenship, by e-mail to email@mfo.org.
