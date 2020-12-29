HR Assistant

The Multinational Force and Observers, the independent international organization responsible for supervising the implementation of the security provisions of the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty, seeks a HR Assistant to provide administrative support to the Personnel Office at its Headquarters in Rome.

The HR Assistant shall assist the Personnel Manager in developing a file digitalisation project, and in coordinating and monitoring all human resource related activities for locally hired staff, including recruitment, in/out processing, performance management and SAP data entry.

Requirements:

Italian working papers/EU citizenship;

completion of secondary school;

a minimum of 2 years' experience in personnel administration;

fluency in English and Italian;

computer literacy to include use of common MS Office Suite programs; organizational skills and attention to detail.

Proficiency in SAP system highly desirable.

An initial two-year contract with full benefits is offered.

Send full curriculum vitae, including citizenship, by e-mail to email@mfo.org.

General Info

Address Piazza Albania 9

View on Map

HR Assistant

Piazza Albania 9

RELATED ARTICLES

Preschool English Teacher
Jobs vacant

Preschool English Teacher

Build Your Business From Home
Jobs vacant

Build Your Business From Home

Seeking native Hebrew, German, Dutch, French, Spanish, English and Nordic languages Speakers!!
Jobs vacant

Seeking native Hebrew, German, Dutch, French, Spanish, English and Nordic languages Speakers!!

Seeking Teacher of Computer Science
Jobs vacant

Seeking Teacher of Computer Science

ENGLISH TEACHER PROFICIENCY LEVEL (bilingual)
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHER PROFICIENCY LEVEL (bilingual)

St George’s schools seeks Top Hat Stage School Dance Teacher on Saturday Mornings
Jobs vacant

St George’s schools seeks Top Hat Stage School Dance Teacher on Saturday Mornings

UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) in Naples is hiring
Jobs vacant

UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) in Naples is hiring

Online English teacher
Jobs vacant

Online English teacher

Seeking part time Caregiver
Jobs vacant

Seeking part time Caregiver

Housekeeper
Jobs vacant

Housekeeper

Seeking babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking babysitter

Seeking a part-time additional support
Jobs vacant

Seeking a part-time additional support

Seeking part time babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking part time babysitter

Vacancy: Nursery Teacher
Jobs vacant

Vacancy: Nursery Teacher

Become a promoter
Jobs vacant

Become a promoter