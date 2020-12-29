The Multinational Force and Observers, the independent international organization responsible for supervising the implementation of the security provisions of the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty, seeks a HR Assistant to provide administrative support to the Personnel Office at its Headquarters in Rome.

The HR Assistant shall assist the Personnel Manager in developing a file digitalisation project, and in coordinating and monitoring all human resource related activities for locally hired staff, including recruitment, in/out processing, performance management and SAP data entry.

Requirements:

Italian working papers/EU citizenship;

completion of secondary school;

a minimum of 2 years' experience in personnel administration;

fluency in English and Italian;

computer literacy to include use of common MS Office Suite programs; organizational skills and attention to detail.

Proficiency in SAP system highly desirable.

An initial two-year contract with full benefits is offered.

Send full curriculum vitae, including citizenship, by e-mail to email@mfo.org.