Preschool English Teacher

Play with Gaby is currently looking for an English qualified teacher to cover 16 hrs morning service (9.00am-1.00pm Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri) in a preschool in X Municipio. Base monthly salary 500€.

Cv to info@playwithgaby.it

General Info

Address Via dei Monti di S. Paolo, 00126 Roma, RM, Italy

View on Map

Preschool English Teacher

Via dei Monti di S. Paolo, 00126 Roma, RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Build Your Business From Home
Jobs vacant

Build Your Business From Home

Seeking native Hebrew, German, Dutch, French, Spanish, English and Nordic languages Speakers!!
Jobs vacant

Seeking native Hebrew, German, Dutch, French, Spanish, English and Nordic languages Speakers!!

Seeking Teacher of Computer Science
Jobs vacant

Seeking Teacher of Computer Science

ENGLISH TEACHER PROFICIENCY LEVEL (bilingual)
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHER PROFICIENCY LEVEL (bilingual)

St George’s schools seeks Top Hat Stage School Dance Teacher on Saturday Mornings
Jobs vacant

St George’s schools seeks Top Hat Stage School Dance Teacher on Saturday Mornings

Temporary Marketing and Business position
Jobs vacant

Temporary Marketing and Business position

UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) in Naples is hiring
Jobs vacant

UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) in Naples is hiring

Online English teacher
Jobs vacant

Online English teacher

Seeking part time Caregiver
Jobs vacant

Seeking part time Caregiver

Housekeeper
Jobs vacant

Housekeeper

Seeking babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking babysitter

Seeking a part-time additional support
Jobs vacant

Seeking a part-time additional support

Seeking part time babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking part time babysitter

Vacancy: Nursery Teacher
Jobs vacant

Vacancy: Nursery Teacher

Become a promoter
Jobs vacant

Become a promoter