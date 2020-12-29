Play with Gaby is currently looking for an English qualified teacher to cover 16 hrs morning service (9.00am-1.00pm Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri) in a preschool in X Municipio. Base monthly salary 500€.
Preschool English Teacher
