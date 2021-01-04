IB Physics SL/HL Tutor

Hi! I'm offering online IB Physics tutoring to IB and IGCSE students (in English);
I obtained a 7/7 in IB Physics HL in 2020; Awarded best Extended Essay 2020;
I'm currently an Intern at EMASST (European Association of Material Surfaces Science & Tech.) and I just love the subject!
Free 30 min trial lesson
General Info
Price info 25€/hour
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
