Highly Qualified and experienced mother-tongue English teacher for online/face-to-face lessons for all ages. Genneral/Business English, preparation for Cambridge Exams IELTS, CAE, FCE, Flyers, etc., and TOEFL. Creative methods of teaching with icebreakers, interactive exercises, quizzes, Idioms, Games, and the latest multimedia course material. Tel. +39 3387165125. www.englishtiptop.com
General Info
Send an email
Youtube Video
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Acorn International School Seeks Science teacher for immediate start
RIS Rome International School is looking for a Maths teacher, with immediate availability.
RIS Rome International School is looking for a Science teacher, with immediate availability.