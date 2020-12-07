Seeking Teacher of Computer Science

We are seeking an outstanding candidate to teach Computer Science on a part-time fixed-term contract until April 2021.The successful candidate will join a supportive and experienced group of international teachers who excel in delivering a broad curriculum, culminating in the prestigious IB Diploma programme. You will join a community that thrives on challenge and intellectual curiosity, one where your skills will continue to be developed within a caring and supportive environment.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teaching and Learning

§ To teach Computer Science across the Senior School, including IGCSE and IB level

§ To encourage all pupils to reach their academic potential through enthusiastic and personalised teaching, tailored challenge, rigorous record keeping and follow up

§ To be aware of, and comply with, all the School policies including those for marking and assessment, teaching and learning and reporting

§ To develop and share schemes of work and resources, using in-house formats

§ To assist with covering colleagues as required

§ To attend all meetings and INSET as required

Pastoral

§ To show an active interest in each child’s personal and domestic circumstances, and to foster the personal and social developments of each pupil in your care

§ To actively promote the social, moral and cultural ethos of the school community

§ To create an atmosphere of support by being aware of, and fully compliant with, all of the school’s pastoral policies

§ To be familiar with all the school’s policies on Health and Safety and be proactive in ensuring the safety of all members of the school community at all times

§ To promote exemplary behaviour and a responsible attitude amongst pupils

§ To be aware of and act upon all policies regarding the safeguarding of children Professional Responsibilities

§ To promote pride in the school among the pupil body through high standards of dress behaviour and commitment

§ To attend Parents’ Evenings, Assemblies and other school events during term time as the

Principal may from time to time require

§ To be responsible for all school resources, particularly those in your care, reporting damage or loss to the appropriate authority within the school

§ To contribute to the virtual learning environment, the website, social media and publications in support of your work

§ To contribute to the school’s Self Evaluation and Development Plan

§ To foster a close partnership with parents, initiating contact in appropriate circumstances and ensuring that there is a record of this

§ To carry out any reasonable professional request made by the Principal or Head of School

Other Responsibilities

§ To be an ambassador of St George’s at all times, in school and in Italy

§ To teach and carry out other professional duties as required by the Principal, and actively support the ECA programme

Personal Skills

§ Enthusiastic and passionate about education with a sound understanding of UK best practice

§ Flexible and adaptable to the varied demands of working in a world-class school environment

§ Proactive in all aspects of school life

§ Able to work independently and collaboratively as part of a team

§ Creative and innovative across and beyond the curriculum

§ Able to work successfully under pressure, with excellent organisational skills

§ Reliable and respectful

§ Able to demonstrate a positive and proactive attitude towards participation in professional

§ development and the school’s induction and appraisal processes

§ Able to present a professional image in line with the high expectations of St George’s

§ A talented communicator, orally and in writing

§ A confident and competent user of IT in the classroom and for administrative purposes

Formal Qualifications / Experience

§ A good UK Honours Degree (or equivalent)

§ A certified teaching qualification (i.e. Qualified Teacher Status)

§ A distinguished record of teaching

§ A strong record of professional development

§ At least two years of teaching experience.

How to Apply

Closing date for applications: 18 December 2020

Start date: January 2021

Job reference number TECSFX1220

Short listing will commence immediately after the closing date.

We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date.

Early application is strongly encouraged.

Please complete the Application for Employment form available at www.stgeorge.school.it/employment.

Please submit your completed application via email to jobs@stgeorge.school.it, inserting the job reference in the title of the email.

Within the application form, please include a statement outlining your strengths and stating why you wish to be considered for the role. Please indicate your curriculum strengths and extracurricular interests. Please do not submit a CV or send certificates or testimonials at this stage.

Shortlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to the interview.

Conditional Offer of Appointment

Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following:

§ Verification of identity, qualifications and professional status

§ A safeguarding check

§ Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current or most recent Head Teacher or Principal)

§ Verification of medical fitness (completion of a medical declaration)

Equal Opportunities

St George’s is an equal opportunities employer. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of race, ethnicity, religion, age, nationality, marital status, sexual orientation or other basis.