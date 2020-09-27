Designer Resale Website Needs Intern
Fashion resale website seeking intern two 2-3 days/week for web+social content. Requirements: tech-savvy, English, Italian, photoshop.
Address Ponte Milvio, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
