CUSTOMER CARE AGENT TOURISM

International Tour Operator is looking for a bilingual English/Italian speaking, highly adaptable and agile Customer Care Manager IMMEDIATELY. Please send cover letter and CV to Europe4KidsTours@gmail.com Thank you.
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Guitar lessons with Berklee College of Music in Boston graduate
Guitar lessons via Zoom (or one to one) with Berklee College of Music in Boston graduate, 30 years of experience - professional musician. Personalized method.
An experienced indian husband and wife looking for a domestic job. Tel. 393511862016
To all the hosts and the superhosts interested, are you looking for some help to check-in your guests? No worries! If your Airbnb is in Rome, I can help you! I'm available the most...
Scuola di italiano per stranieri cerca alloggi disponibili
Ciao Italia, scuola di italiano per stranieri, cerca famiglia o persone sole che affittino (a pagamento) una o più stanze singole o doppie a studenti stranieri per brevi periodi da...