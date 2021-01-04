Castelli International School seeking qualified primary school teachers
Seeking qualified, experienced and inspirational mother tongue primary school teachers for Years 1 and 6 for September 2021. Please go to www.castelli-international.it/job-vacancies for further information.
General Info
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Castelli International School seeking qualified primary school teachers
Seeking qualified, experienced and inspirational mother tongue primary school teachers for Years 1 and 6 for September 2021. Please go to www.castelli-international.it/job-vacancie...
Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes - Maths, Physics, Latin, English
Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes IGCSE Subjects: Maths, Physics, Latin, English Competitive salary, regular training and professional environme...
Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat
Trastevere - Via Manara - We have a fabulous remodeled apartment in a very quiet street in Trastevere for rent. It is 50m from Piazza San Cosimato where there is a daily market an...
Web designer and webmaster available in Rome
Websites new ones and restyling, always using mobile responsive design. Blog in WordPress by request. Please find in attached images some example of my works. Also computer softwar...