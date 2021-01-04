Castelli International School seeking qualified primary school teachers

Seeking qualified, experienced and inspirational mother tongue primary school teachers for Years 1 and 6 for September 2021. Please go to www.castelli-international.it/job-vacancies for further information.

General Info

Email address office@castelli-international.it

