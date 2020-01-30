Administrative, Organisational & Data Handling Assistant

We are looking for a professional Fluent English Speaking candidate advanced in excel with knowledge of many of the OTA extranets, booking systems, client management, knowledge of WordPress, web management, digital marketing, API systems, basic accounting, data handling and general company organisational practices.

The candidate should be versatile, meticulous and diligent.

Integrity, confidentiality, privacy and security are essential.

Knowledge of other languages are a plus.

The successful candidate will be responsible and committed for a minimum of one year.