Sinner and Paolini shine in Rome's ATP tournament

Rome's Foro Italico is set for a historic weekend as Italian tennis reaches new heights. For the first time in over a decade, both the men’s and women’s finals at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia feature Italian players, igniting national pride and excitement among fans.

Jannik Sinner: A Homegrown Hero in the Men’s Final

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has captivated the home crowd with his remarkable journey to the final. After serving a three-month suspension, Sinner returned to form, defeating Tommy Paul in the semifinals with a scoreline of 1-6, 6-0, 6-3. This victory marks Sinner’s first final appearance at Rome’s premier tennis event, making him the first Italian man to reach the final since Adriano Panatta in 1978.

Sinner will face Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who overcame Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the other semifinal. The highly anticipated final between Sinner and Alcaraz is set to be a thrilling encounter, showcasing the next generation of tennis talent.

Jasmine Paolini: Making History in the Women’s Final

On the women’s side, Jasmine Paolini has become the first Italian woman in 11 years to reach the Rome final. The 29-year-old defeated American Peyton Stearns 7-5, 6-1 in the semifinals, demonstrating resilience and determination.

Paolini will compete against Coco Gauff, who secured her spot in the final after a grueling three-hour and 32-minute match against Qinwen Zheng, winning 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(4). This victory marks Gauff’s first appearance in the Rome final, making her the first American woman to do so since Serena Williams in 2016 .

The women’s final is scheduled for Saturday 17 May at 17.00 on Campo Centrale.

A Golden Era for Italian Tennis

The simultaneous success of Sinner and Paolini at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia signifies a golden era for Italian tennis. Their achievements have inspired a new generation of players and fans, bringing unprecedented attention and enthusiasm to the sport within the country.

As the finals approach, the atmosphere in Rome is electric, with supporters eager to witness potential historic victories on home soil. Regardless of the outcomes, the 2025 Internazionali BNL d’Italia has already cemented its place as a landmark event in Italian tennis history.

Ph: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.