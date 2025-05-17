17.9 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 17 May 2025
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Loyola
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sinner and Paolini shine in Rome's ATP tournament
News Sport Top stories

Sinner and Paolini shine in Rome's ATP tournament

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome's Foro Italico is set for a historic weekend as Italian tennis reaches new heights. For the first time in over a decade, both the men’s and women’s finals at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia feature Italian players, igniting national pride and excitement among fans.

Jannik Sinner: A Homegrown Hero in the Men’s Final

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has captivated the home crowd with his remarkable journey to the final. After serving a three-month suspension, Sinner returned to form, defeating Tommy Paul in the semifinals with a scoreline of 1-6, 6-0, 6-3. This victory marks Sinner’s first final appearance at Rome’s premier tennis event, making him the first Italian man to reach the final since Adriano Panatta in 1978. 

Sinner will face Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who overcame Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the other semifinal. The highly anticipated final between Sinner and Alcaraz is set to be a thrilling encounter, showcasing the next generation of tennis talent. 

Jasmine Paolini: Making History in the Women’s Final

On the women’s side, Jasmine Paolini has become the first Italian woman in 11 years to reach the Rome final. The 29-year-old defeated American Peyton Stearns 7-5, 6-1 in the semifinals, demonstrating resilience and determination.

Paolini will compete against Coco Gauff, who secured her spot in the final after a grueling three-hour and 32-minute match against Qinwen Zheng, winning 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(4). This victory marks Gauff’s first appearance in the Rome final, making her the first American woman to do so since Serena Williams in 2016 . 

The women’s final is scheduled for Saturday 17 May at 17.00 on Campo Centrale. 

A Golden Era for Italian Tennis

The simultaneous success of Sinner and Paolini at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia signifies a golden era for Italian tennis. Their achievements have inspired a new generation of players and fans, bringing unprecedented attention and enthusiasm to the sport within the country.

As the finals approach, the atmosphere in Rome is electric, with supporters eager to witness potential historic victories on home soil. Regardless of the outcomes, the 2025 Internazionali BNL d’Italia has already cemented its place as a landmark event in Italian tennis history.

Ph: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.

Smiling H2 - 724x450
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling Tech - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Italy to host 2027 America's Cup in Naples

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Bologna win Coppa Italia for first time in 51 years

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Pope Leo XIV meets tennis star Sinner in Vatican

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome to host Coppa Italia final between AC Milan and Bologna

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italian Open 2025: How to get to the Foro Italico in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italian Open in Rome to see Sinner return

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Giro d'Italia to pay tribute to Pope Francis in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italian Open: Rome sets up clay tennis court in city centre

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -