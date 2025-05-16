JCU Associate Dean of Students

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a qualified candidate to fill the position of Associate Dean of Students. The Associate Dean of Students, reporting directly to the Dean of Students, oversees the offices of Orientation, Health and Well-Being, and Community Service, Religious Life and Multiculturalism, and supports the Dean in overseeing institutional student affairs. The position requires leadership skills, experience with crisis management and the ability to collaborate effectively across campus departments to foster a supportive and inclusive community environment. With time and experience and at the discretion of the Dean of Students, this role may also take on leadership and management of other student affairs offices. The Associate Dean also provides support for student advocacy and leads initiatives to enhance the student experience. The ideal candidate is enthusiastic, flexible, proactive, and collaborates effectively on team-based projects. This is a full-time (38 hours/week), one-year term contract with the possibility of renewal.

For a list of duties and qualifications, and to apply, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Email your (English only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Associate Dean of Students”. The position will remain open until filled, with application review commencing immediately.

