Rome hosts Dolce & Gabbana exhibition

Dal Cuore Alle Mani: Dolce&Gabbana from 14 May to 13 August.

Palazzo Esposizioni brings to Rome an exhibition celebrating the designs of Italian fashion house Dolce&Gabbana, following the show's success in Milan and Paris.

The Rome exhibition, which has been redesigned for its neoclassical surroundings, presents more than 200 unique creations by Dolce&Gabbana, emblematic of Italy's Alta Moda style.

DAL CUORE ALLE MANI. DOLCE&GABBANA | Devotion. Photo Mark Blower

Organisers describe the exhibition as "an open love letter to the Italian culture that has always been the inspiration and muse" of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s creations, tracing their creative process, from the heart to the hands.

The immersive exhibition explores the brand’s creative and unconventional approach to luxury, described as "elegant, sensual and unique, but also ironic, irreverent and subversive".

DAL CUORE ALLE MANI. DOLCE&GABBANA | Ateliers, ornaments and volumes. Photo Mark Blower

Curated by Florence Müller with set design by Agence Galuchat, the show highlights the Italian cultural influences that inspire Dolce&Gabbana creations: from art to architecture, from artisanal craftsmanship to folklore, from music to opera, ballet, theatre and 'la dolce vita’.

The exhibition also includes the work of selected visual artists in dialogue with the iconic fashion house.

For more details, including visiting information, see Palazzo Esposizioni website.

Image: DAL CUORE ALLE MANI. DOLCE&GABBANA | Architectural and pictural. Photo: Michael Adair.