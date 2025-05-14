Join Our Team as a Ticketing and Logistics Fulfillment Specialist!
Are you passionate about travel and delivering exceptional service? We’re seeking a dedicated, customer-focused Ticket Fulfillment Specialist to join our ticket purchasing department at our dynamic tour operator logistics company. In this role, you’ll manage ticket purchases, provide top-notch customer support, and ensure smooth day-to-day operations of our ticketing office.
Key Responsibilities:
• Process ticket purchases for various transportation modes, attractions,
and events.
• Assist Production and Logistics teams in selecting tickets that match
their needs and preferences.
• Offer detailed information on schedules, fares, destinations, and avail.
able discounts.
• Handle ticket bookings, modifications, and cancellations efficiently.
• Respond to inquiries and resolve issues with professionalism and urg
ency.
• Maintain accurate records and update reservation systems in real time.
• Collaborate with other departments to ensure seamless operations and
timely departures.
• Monitor booking systems for irregularities and report discrepancies.
• Stay informed on industry trends and best practices.
Requirements:
• University degree or equivalent.
• Previous customer service experience, ideally in the travel or tourism
sector.
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
• Proficiency in reservation systems and ticketing software.
• Exceptional organizational and problem-solving abilities.
• Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
• Flexibility to work various shifts, including weekends and holidays.
• Fluency in English; additional languages are a plus.
Ticketing and Logistics Fulfillment Specialist
Via Stamira 63
