Jobs vacant in Rome

Ticketing and Logistics Fulfillment Specialist

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Join Our Team as a Ticketing and Logistics Fulfillment Specialist!

Are you passionate about travel and delivering exceptional service? We’re seeking a dedicated, customer-focused Ticket Fulfillment Specialist to join our ticket purchasing department at our dynamic tour operator logistics company. In this role, you’ll manage ticket purchases, provide top-notch customer support, and ensure smooth day-to-day operations of our ticketing office.

Key Responsibilities:

• Process ticket purchases for various transportation modes, attractions,

and events.

• Assist Production and Logistics teams in selecting tickets that match

their needs and preferences.

• Offer detailed information on schedules, fares, destinations, and avail.

able discounts.

• Handle ticket bookings, modifications, and cancellations efficiently.

• Respond to inquiries and resolve issues with professionalism and urg

ency.

• Maintain accurate records and update reservation systems in real time.

• Collaborate with other departments to ensure seamless operations and

timely departures.

• Monitor booking systems for irregularities and report discrepancies.

• Stay informed on industry trends and best practices.

Requirements:

• University degree or equivalent.

• Previous customer service experience, ideally in the travel or tourism

sector.

• Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

• Proficiency in reservation systems and ticketing software.

• Exceptional organizational and problem-solving abilities.

• Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

• Flexibility to work various shifts, including weekends and holidays.

• Fluency in English; additional languages are a plus.

General Info

Address Via Stamira 63

View on Map

Ticketing and Logistics Fulfillment Specialist

Via Stamira 63

