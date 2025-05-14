21.2 C
  3. Pope Leo XIV meets tennis star Sinner in Vatican
News Sport

Pope Leo XIV meets tennis star Sinner in Vatican

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Sinner is currently competing in the Italian Open in Rome.

Pope Leo XIV, an avid tennis fan, received the World Number 1 Jannik Sinner in an audience at the Vatican on Wednesday.

Footage released by the Holy See press office showed the Italian tennis champion presenting the pope with a tennis racket before inviting him to play.

The newly-elected pontiff declined, joking that they would end up breaking something in their ornate surroundings, before suggesting that Wimbeldon would let him play, referring apparently to his white cassock.

Sinner, 23, was joined in the private audience by his family and the president of the Italian Tennis Federation Alberto Binaghi.

Responding to a reporter earlier this week, Pope Leo XIV said he would be up for a charity tennis match before joking "We can't invite Sinner", in an apparent reference to the English meaning of the player's surname.

The top-ranked tennis player is currently competing in the Italian Open tournament, known officially as the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, at the Foro Italico complex in Rome.

Photo Vatican Media

