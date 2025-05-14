JCU Front Office Assistant

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is currently seeking a qualified candidate to fill the position of Front Office Assistant for the Housing Office. The Assistant reports to the Director of Housing, and oversees front desk operations, ensuring a welcoming and professional environment while providing exceptional customer service to students, staff, and visitors. Responsibilities include monitoring safety and security, performing administrative tasks, and serving as a key point of contact for the university community. The role requires strong communication skills, teamwork, flexibility, and computer literacy skills. The Assistant supports students in campus residences, collaborates closely with other residence front desk personnel, responds to emergencies, and coordinates with Housing staff to resolve issues efficiently. The ideal candidate is a proactive, detail-oriented professional with excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to thrive in a dynamic environment. Work schedule is Mondays through Wednesdays, starting at 11am to 8pm. Thursdays and Fridays from 12pm to 8pm. This is a full-time (38 hrs./week), one-year fixed term contract, with the possibility of renewal.

For a list of duties and qualifications, and to apply, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU work authorization at the time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for work visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line: “Front Office Assistant”. Include both an email address and a cell phone number on your CV. The position will remain open until filled, application review will begin immediately, and hiring is anticipated to start as early as June 9th, 2025. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.