Stanley Tucci makes return to Italy for new food and travel series

Tucci explores culinary landscape of Italian regions.

The Golden Globe and Emmy-winning American actor Stanley Tucci once again explores the culinary landscape of his heritage in a new series titled Tucci in Italy.

The show, set to premiere on National Geographic on 18 May, promises to take viewers on a deeper dive into Italy's diverse regional food and culture.

This new venture comes after Tucci's critically acclaimed CNN series, Searching for Italy, was cancelled.

However, much of the original production team has reunited with Tucci for this National Geographic production, ensuring a visually stunning and insightful exploration of the country.

Exploring the connection between the land, the people, and the food, Stanley Tucci is getting to the heart of Italy, one dish at a time. #TucciInItaly, a new series, premieres May 18 at 9/8c on National Geographic. Streaming next day on @DisneyPlus and @hulu. pic.twitter.com/VVjWY85kNI— National Geographic TV (@NatGeoTV) April 16, 2025

Tucci, 64, takes a culinary journey through the traditional fare of five Italian regions in the first episodes - Tuscany, Lombardia, Trentino-Alto Adige, Abruzzo and Lazio - exploring iconic dishes as well as lesser known specialties.

The series will also focus on the cultural and social aspects of each region, examining the complex connections between the land, its people, and their culinary traditions.

Tucci in Italy will also be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Photo National Geographic