21.2 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 14 May 2025
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Taco 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Stanley Tucci makes return to Italy for new food and travel series
News Lifestyle

Stanley Tucci makes return to Italy for new food and travel series

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Tucci explores culinary landscape of Italian regions.

The Golden Globe and Emmy-winning American actor Stanley Tucci once again explores the culinary landscape of his heritage in a new series titled Tucci in Italy.

The show, set to premiere on National Geographic on 18 May, promises to take viewers on a deeper dive into Italy's diverse regional food and culture.

This new venture comes after Tucci's critically acclaimed CNN series, Searching for Italy, was cancelled.

However, much of the original production team has reunited with Tucci for this National Geographic production, ensuring a visually stunning and insightful exploration of the country.

Tucci, 64, takes a culinary journey through the traditional fare of five Italian regions in the first episodes - Tuscany, Lombardia, Trentino-Alto Adige, Abruzzo and Lazio - exploring iconic dishes as well as lesser known specialties.

The series will also focus on the cultural and social aspects of each region, examining the complex connections between the land, its people, and their culinary traditions.

Tucci in Italy will also be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Photo National Geographic
Loyola
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
AUR Summer 24 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount evento

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Lucio Corsi: Who is Italy's Eurovision act?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Where to find Blue Flag beaches near Rome in 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle Top stories

Where to find Italy's Blue Flag beaches in 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Captivated: New film to revisit kidnapping of John Paul Getty III in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome opens coffee bar and study room in archaeological park near Colosseum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle Top stories

Best things to do in Rome in May 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy is home to the World's Best Beach

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome's Spanish Steps bloom with spring azaleas

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -