Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy wins Emmy award

Tucci's show sees off competition from David Letterman and Oprah Winfrey.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy has won an Emmy award - the equivalent of the Oscars for television - for 'Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series' for the CNN programme dedicated to Italian cuisine.

The American actor, writer and producer - whose award-winning film and television career spans four decades - is of direct Italian descent.

In Searching for Italy, which premiered in February this year, Tucci travels across the Bel paese, discovering the "history, secrets and delights of the country's regional cuisines."

The popular six-part travel and food show was filmed in Naples and the Amalfi Coast, Rome, Bologna, Milan, Tuscany and Sicily.

Tucci's show won the Emmy title ahead of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman; Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special; United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; and Vice.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sophia Loren to get award from Oscar Academy Museum
Entertainment

Sophia Loren to get award from Oscar Academy Museum

Rome fails in bid to host Eurovision 2022
Entertainment

Rome fails in bid to host Eurovision 2022

Duca 40: Rome's karaoke taxi driver
Entertainment

Duca 40: Rome's karaoke taxi driver

Mick Jagger buys a house in Sicily
Entertainment

Mick Jagger buys a house in Sicily

Måneskin to perform concert at Rome's Circus Maximus next summer
Entertainment

Måneskin to perform concert at Rome's Circus Maximus next summer

Which Italian city will host Eurovision 2022?
Entertainment

Which Italian city will host Eurovision 2022?

Rome band Måneskin top of Spotify Global Charts
Entertainment

Rome band Måneskin top of Spotify Global Charts

Alfredino: TV series revisits story that still haunts Italy after 40 years
Entertainment

Alfredino: TV series revisits story that still haunts Italy after 40 years

Rome Film Fest 2021 to honour Quentin Tarantino and Tim Burton
Entertainment

Rome Film Fest 2021 to honour Quentin Tarantino and Tim Burton

Italy’s Måneskin enter UK Top 10
Entertainment

Italy’s Måneskin enter UK Top 10

Italy's Måneskin set to conquer the world: New York Times
Entertainment

Italy's Måneskin set to conquer the world: New York Times

Nanni Moretti film up for top prize at Cannes
Entertainment

Nanni Moretti film up for top prize at Cannes

Rome is 'perfect stage' for Eurovision 2022 says mayor
Entertainment

Rome is 'perfect stage' for Eurovision 2022 says mayor

Rome band Måneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy
Entertainment

Rome band Måneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy

Sophia Loren wins David di Donatello Award for Best Actress
Entertainment

Sophia Loren wins David di Donatello Award for Best Actress