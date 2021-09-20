Italy Volleyball Champions of Europe

Italy makes sporting history once again.

Italy is the new European champion of volleyball after its men's team beat Slovenia 3-2 in Katowice last night, winning gold for the first time since 2005.

The victory comes two weeks after the Italian women's team beat Serbia 3-1 in the finals in Belgrade.

It is the first time that both the men's and women's teams of a European country win the volleyball championship title in the same year.

News of the double triumph was welcomed by Italy's politicians and sporting associations in what has been an extraordinary summer for Italian sport.

The sporting success began in July when Italy's football team beat England to win the European Championships, and Rome tennis star Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian to reach a final at Wimbledon.

This was followed by a record 40 medals in the Olympic Games in Tokyo including the highlight of Italy's Marcell Jacobs winning the Men's 100m final, succeeding Usain Bolt as the new fastest man in the world.

Earlier this month Italy concluded the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo with 69 medals, one of the country's best results ever.
