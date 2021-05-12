Baubeach: Rome's dog beach reopens for the summer

Baubeach returns for 2021 summer season.

Baubeach, Rome’s beach designated exclusively for dogs and their owners, reopens for the summer season on 15 May.

Located in the Maccarese area west of the city, near Fiumicino airport, Baubeach has been in operation for 23 years.

There is a €11 membership fee required to access the 7,000-sqm stretch of sand, which is reached from Via Praia a Mare, and there is no need to reserve in advance.

Each day from 09.00 until dusk dogs can play and run around freely but remain the direct responsibility of their owners who must ensure the animals always have access to drinking water and shade.

Owners are offered refreshment areas serving vegan cuisine, as well as workshops in canine first-aid, and can even take their dogs with them for yoga, meditation and pilates classes.

Baubeach rules

A few simple rules apply: only non-aggressive dogs are welcome and generally are not required to be kept on a leash, puppies under three months and female dogs in heat are not permitted, dogs must possess their required identification microchip, and owners must present an up-to-date record of each dog’s vaccination history.

For full details see website or check out the group’s Facebook page.