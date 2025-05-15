16.9 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 16 May 2025
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Classifieds Events

CryptoMondays Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Join the global CryptoMondays movement as it returns to Rome, Italy – one of the most anticipated Web3 and AI networking events in the city. This vibrant in-person gathering is your chance to connect with a global community of crypto innovators, blockchain developers, NFT creators, and AI enthusiasts.

General Info

Price info Free event
Address Carrots Café, Piazza Euclide 1, Parioli, Rome, Italy.
Email address info@fyidnyc.com

CryptoMondays Rome

Carrots Café, Piazza Euclide 1, Parioli, Rome, Italy.

