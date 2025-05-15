Italy to host 2027 America's Cup in Naples

America's Cup comes to Italy for the first time.

The southern Italian city of Naples has been selected to hold the 38th edition of the America’s Cup in 2027, marking the first time that Italy hosts the prestigious sailing event.

The announcement follows an agreement between the Italian government and the defending champions, Team New Zealand, who chose Naples to defend the title they won in Barcelona in 2024.

"The choice of Italy, and Naples in particular, as venue of the 38th edition of the America’s Cup represents a tremendous opportunity for the entire country to enhance the value of its territory, to boost tourism, and to promote sports", Italy's sports minister Andrea Abodi stated.

It’s official: The Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup is heading to Naples, Italy! Head to our website to find out more.https://t.co/UiJVVrtGsO pic.twitter.com/6hhftKaKGN — americascup (@americascup) May 15, 2025

The races will unfold against the backdrop of the Gulf of Naples and Mount Vesuvius in what promises to be a spectacular showcase of sailing.

The international event is expected to bring signficant economic and tourism benefits to the city, similar to the impact seen in Barcelona, which recorded an economic boost of over €1 billion after hosting the 2024 edition.

For Italy’s Luna Rossa team, the 2027 America’s Cup will offer a rare opportunity to compete for sailing’s most prestigious trophy on home waters.

Naples faced stiff competition from other candidate cities, including Athens and Auckland, making its selection a major victory for Italy.

Photo credit: Steve Todd / Shutterstock.com.