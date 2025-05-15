Bologna win Coppa Italia for first time in 51 years

Bologna clinch Coppa Italia title in Rome.

Italian Serie A football team Bologna beat rivals AC Milan to lift their third Coppa Italia trophy, the first in more than half a century, on Wednesday night.

Bologna clinched the coveted title thanks to a goal by striker Dan Ndoye in the second half of the highly anticipated match, held in Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

The last time Bologna won the Coppa Italia was in 1974 when they beat Palermo, and before that in 1972 when they beat Torino.

The victory on Wednesday night not only delivers long-awaited silverware to Bologna but also secures their place in next season's Europa League.

For AC Milan, the defeat potentially jeopardises their chances of European competition next season and casts further doubt on the future of their coach Sergio Conceicao.

The scenes of celebration in Rome and in Bologna continued long into the night as the Rossoblu fans revelled in the historic victory.

In addition to the 30,000 Bologna supporters present at the final in the capital, there was no shortage of celebrities in the stadium's VIP stands.

The stars in attendance included World tennis No. 1 Jannik Sinner, singers Gianni Morandi and Cesare Cremonini, and football legends Roberto Baggio, Francesco Totti and Beppe Signori.

The political world was represented by deputy premier Matteo Salvini, economy minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and sport minister Andrea Abodi.

AC Milan have five titles to their name and last won the Coppa Italia in 2003 when they defeated AS Roma.

Juventus is the most successful club since the competition was founded in 1922, with 15 wins, followed by Roma and Inter Milan with nine wins each, and Lazio with seven.

Photo credit: Fabrizio Andrea Bertani / Shutterstock.com.