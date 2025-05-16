20.6 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 16 May 2025
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
RCI 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Where to see Italy's Amerigo Vespucci tall ship near Rome
News English news in Italy

Where to see Italy's Amerigo Vespucci tall ship near Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Amerigo Vespucci tall ship continues its tour of the Mediterranean.

Italy's historic Amerigo Vespucci tall ship will be docking in two ports within easy reach of Rome in the coming weeks, as part of its ongoing Mediterranean tour.

The fully rigged Italian navy vessel embarked on its 17-port tour in Trieste in March after returning from a two-year voyage promoting Made in Italy excellence around the world.

The Amerigo Vespucci will leave Naples this weekend before making its way to Cagliari, on the island of Sardinia, where it will dock from 19-24 May.

After that, the tall ship will make two stops in the Lazio region, with both ports less than an hour's drive from Rome: Gaeta, to the south of the capital, from 24-27 May and Civitavecchia, to the north, from 28 May-3 June.

Dubbed "the most beautiful ship in the world", the Amerigo Vespucci navy training vessel was built in Castellamare di Stabia, Naples, in 1930.

For full details of the Mediterranean tour, which concludes in Genoa on 10 June for Navy Day, as well as how to visit the ship, see the Amerigo Vespucci website.

Photo Ministero della Difesa

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Acorn P H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling H5 - 1400x 360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Bayesian: Tragedy strikes again as diver dies during salvage operation

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Primo Maggio: Italy marks Labour Day with public holiday on 1 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks public holiday on 1 May with Rome concert

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Recovering the Bayesian

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks Festa della Liberazione with holiday on 25 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome marks ANZAC Day 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy Top stories

Italy sex workers get code for economic activity

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

King Charles and Queen Camilla meet Pope Francis in the Vatican

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -