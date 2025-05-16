Where to see Italy's Amerigo Vespucci tall ship near Rome

Amerigo Vespucci tall ship continues its tour of the Mediterranean.

Italy's historic Amerigo Vespucci tall ship will be docking in two ports within easy reach of Rome in the coming weeks, as part of its ongoing Mediterranean tour.

The fully rigged Italian navy vessel embarked on its 17-port tour in Trieste in March after returning from a two-year voyage promoting Made in Italy excellence around the world.

The Amerigo Vespucci will leave Naples this weekend before making its way to Cagliari, on the island of Sardinia, where it will dock from 19-24 May.

After that, the tall ship will make two stops in the Lazio region, with both ports less than an hour's drive from Rome: Gaeta, to the south of the capital, from 24-27 May and Civitavecchia, to the north, from 28 May-3 June.

Dubbed "the most beautiful ship in the world", the Amerigo Vespucci navy training vessel was built in Castellamare di Stabia, Naples, in 1930.

For full details of the Mediterranean tour, which concludes in Genoa on 10 June for Navy Day, as well as how to visit the ship, see the Amerigo Vespucci website.

Photo Ministero della Difesa