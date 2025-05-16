20.6 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 16 May 2025
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy's five must-see gardens, according to The New York Times
News Lifestyle

Italy's five must-see gardens, according to The New York Times

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Five of the world's 25 must-see gardens in The New York Times list can be found in Italy.

Italy fares extremely well in 'The 25 Essential Gardens to See in Your Lifetime', a list put together by six horticultural experts and published recently by The New York Times.

Italy and the UK topped the list, each with five gardens, with three of the Italian gardens located in the Lazio region around Rome, one in Tuscany and one in the northern Piemonte region.

Ninfa


Italy's highest-ranked garden, Ninfa, came in third place on the list. Located about 80 km south-east of Rome, near Sermoneta, this romantic English-style garden has over 10,000 shrubs, plants and flowering trees from all over the world. Belonging to the Caetani family since the 14th century, the site was abandoned in 1382 but in the early 1920s the Caetani family began to create the eight-hectare garden as it is today.

Villa Gamberia

In 19th place are the gardens of Villa Gamberaia in the Tuscan hillside village Settignano near Florence. Edith Wharton, in her 1904 book Italian Villas and Their Gardens, described the one-hectare garden as “probably the most perfect example of the art of producing a great effect on a small scale.” The space is arranged as "a long, grassy bowling green opening onto a series of small garden rooms", The New York Times writes, and is composed mostly of cypress, boxwood, yew, oak, lemon and olive trees, with mixed borders of lavender, irises and roses.

Villa D'Este

Ranked 21st on the list, this spectacular Renaissance garden in Tivoli, about an hour's drive north-east of Rome, was commissioned by Cardinal Ippolito II d'Este in the 16th century and is a marvel of hydraulic engineering. A UNESCO World Heritage site, Villa d'Este is characterised by elaborate terraced gardens featuring a stunning array of fountains, cascades, pools and water jets, with grottoes and nymphs revealed at every turn. Photo credit: OSTILL is Franck Camhi / Shutterstock.com.

Sacro Bosco in Bomarzo

Number 22 is more of a wild and wondrous sculpture park than a garden. Located more than an hour north of Rome, this 16th-century "park of monsters" in Bomarzo was designed by Renaissance architect Pirro Ligorio. The Sacred Wood contains dozens of sculptures including the unforgettable Orcus, the winged horse Pegasus, the Sleeping Nymph and the Leaning House, with "labyrinthine paths that encourage visitors to get lost in its eerie beauty", according to The New York Times.

Villa Silvio Pellico-Vigna Barolo



The last Italian garden on the list, in 24th place, is the Vigna Barolo in Moncalieri near Turin. Dating to the 18th century, the gardens were transformed in 1948 by the celebrated British garden designer Russell Page who settled on a cruciform layout. "A vertical axis of clipped evergreens leads the eye through a double parterre, past a reflecting pool and toward a labyrinth of low hedging - The New York Times writes - "The square pool at the garden’s axis is flanked by a simple pool on either side, executed with characteristic understatement." Photo credit Villa Silvio Pellico.

 

Cover photo Ninfa
Aur 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
RCI 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Stanley Tucci makes return to Italy for new food and travel series

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Lucio Corsi: Who is Italy's Eurovision act?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Where to find Blue Flag beaches near Rome in 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle Top stories

Where to find Italy's Blue Flag beaches in 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Captivated: New film to revisit kidnapping of John Paul Getty III in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome opens coffee bar and study room in archaeological park near Colosseum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle Top stories

Best things to do in Rome in May 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy is home to the World's Best Beach

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -