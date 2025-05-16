Italy's five must-see gardens, according to The New York Times

Five of the world's 25 must-see gardens in The New York Times list can be found in Italy.
Italy fares extremely well in 'The 25 Essential Gardens to See in Your Lifetime', a list put together by six horticultural experts and published recently by The New York Times.
Italy and the UK topped the list, each with five gardens, with three of the Italian gardens located in the Lazio region around Rome, one in Tuscany and one in the northern Piemonte region.
Ninfa
Italy's highest-ranked garden, Ninfa, came in third place on the list. Located about 80 km south-east of Rome, near Sermoneta, this romantic English-style garden has over 10,000 shrubs, plants and flowering trees from all over the world. Belonging to the Caetani family since the 14th century, the site was abandoned in 1382 but in the early 1920s the Caetani family began to create the eight-hectare garden as it is today.
Villa Gamberia
Villa D'Este
Sacro Bosco in Bomarzo
Villa Silvio Pellico-Vigna Barolo
The last Italian garden on the list, in 24th place, is the Vigna Barolo in Moncalieri near Turin. Dating to the 18th century, the gardens were transformed in 1948 by the celebrated British garden designer Russell Page who settled on a cruciform layout. "A vertical axis of clipped evergreens leads the eye through a double parterre, past a reflecting pool and toward a labyrinth of low hedging - The New York Times writes - "The square pool at the garden’s axis is flanked by a simple pool on either side, executed with characteristic understatement." Photo credit Villa Silvio Pellico.
