Rome bike path to link Pyramid to Basilica of St Paul's Outside the Walls

Via Ostiense to host new cycle path.

Work is underway in Rome to build a cycle path linking the Basilica of St Paul's Outside the Walls to Piramide Cestia, the city's transport councillor Eugenio Patanè announced.

The new 2.1-km bicycle lane along Via Ostiense will connect the papal basilica with the pyramid landmark, as well as the Metro B stations of S. Paolo and Piramide.

Describing it as an important route, Patanè said the bike lane is designed to "favour the inter-modality of travel" by linking the two busy metro stations as well as the terminus of the Roma-Lido line at Piramide and the major Ostiense train station nearby.

In addition to tourists and commuters in the Ostiense district, the cycle path is set to be used by students of Roma Tre University which has a campus in the area.

The bike path will also pass by the Centrale Montemartini museum, a former industrial power plant with a magnificent collection of Roman statues, which is missed by most tourists due to being slightly off the beaten track.

Once completed in early 2024, the new cycle path will link to the already existing bicycle lanes on Viale Aventino (connecting to Circus Maximus) and the Settimia Spizzichino bridge.