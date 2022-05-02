Tennis: Rome hosts Italian Open 2022

Question mark remains over Russian and Belorussian tennis players in Rome.

The 2022 Internazionali BNL d'Italia tennis tournament, also known as the Rome Masters or the Italian Open, is being held at the Foro Italico from 2-15 May.

The 79th edition of the prestigious sporting event will see a return of 100 per cent capacity for spectators, following the lifting of Italy's covid restrictions which hampered the last two editions.

The annual Rome event, which combines men and women's tournaments, is played on a red clay surface across 14 courts: eight for singles and doubles matches, and the other six for practice sessions.

The world's top tennis stars will compete in Rome from 8-15 May, after the pre-qualification stages, including 10-time Italian Open winner and defending champion Rafael Nadal who will be seeking his 11th title.

Also in Rome will be Novak Djokovic, who has won the event five times and whose arrival in the Italian capital was preceded by controversy earlier this year.

In February, during the height of Italy's covid-19 restrictions, Italian sports authorities ruled that the Serbian world champion could compete in Rome despite not being vaccinated against covid-19.

The decision was announced weeks after Djokovic was deported from Australia after the government cancelled his visa in a high-profile row over his vaccine status.

Other big names to look out for in Rome include Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, German Alexander Zverev and Spanish rising star Carlos Alcaraz.

Top names in the women's competition include world number one Iga Świątek from Poland, Romania's Simona Halep and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

A controversy looms over speculation that the Italian government might ban tennis players from Russia and Belarus from competing in Rome due to the invasion of Ukraine.

However the players from Russia and Belarussia have been registered officially in the Rome event, in line with ATP and WTA rules that Italian tennis federation Federtennis is obliged to respect.

Banning Russian and Belarussian players from competing in Rome would require direct intervention from the Italian government and, according to some media reports in Italy, is unlikely to happen despite the persistent rumours.

Such a move would have implications for players such as Russian Daniil Medvedev and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka who are set to play in Rome next week.

On the Italian front, there are six players competing, five men and one woman: Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Fabio Fognini, Lorenzo Musetti, Flavio Cobolli and Camila Giorgi.

Local hero Matteo Berrettini will miss the Rome tournament due to a wrist injury.

The Italian Open was hosted in Milan from its inception in 1930 before being moved to its present venue in Rome in 1934, and becoming an open event in 1969.

For ticket information and programme details see Internazionali BNL d'Italia website.

Photo credit: FRANCESCO PANUNZIO / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address Viale del Foro Italico, 00135 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Tennis: Rome hosts Italian Open 2022

Viale del Foro Italico, 00135 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76834
Previous article Rome sees return of tourists frolicking at famed fountains

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome map shows areas where Lazio and Roma fans live
Sport

Rome map shows areas where Lazio and Roma fans live

Rome streets close for 2022 Formula E race
Sport

Rome streets close for 2022 Formula E race

Formula E returns to streets of Rome in 2022
Sport

Formula E returns to streets of Rome in 2022

Rome to host 'most beautiful marathon in the world' on 27 March
Sport

Rome to host 'most beautiful marathon in the world' on 27 March

Italy fails to qualify for second World Cup in a row
Sport

Italy fails to qualify for second World Cup in a row

Italy's Marcell Jacobs wins 60m race with new European record
Sport

Italy's Marcell Jacobs wins 60m race with new European record

Rugby: Italy beat Wales to end 7-year wait for Six Nations win
Sport

Rugby: Italy beat Wales to end 7-year wait for Six Nations win

Six Nations Rugby: Italy face Scotland in Rome
Sport

Six Nations Rugby: Italy face Scotland in Rome

Rome in March means Marathons
Sport

Rome in March means Marathons

Tennis star Djokovic can play in Italy 'if he wants'
Sport

Tennis star Djokovic can play in Italy 'if he wants'

Differences between American Football and 'soccer'
Sport

Differences between American Football and 'soccer'

Rugby: Italy beat England in Six Nations Under-20s
Sport

Rugby: Italy beat England in Six Nations Under-20s

Rome plan for Italy champ Jacobs to relive Olympic race at Colosseum
Sport

Rome plan for Italy champ Jacobs to relive Olympic race at Colosseum

Beijing 2022: Italy wins Olympic gold in curling
Sport

Beijing 2022: Italy wins Olympic gold in curling

Rugby: Italy to play two Six Nations 2022 games in Rome
Sport

Rugby: Italy to play two Six Nations 2022 games in Rome