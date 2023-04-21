17.2 C
News Culture

London's Southbank Sinfonia and UK Parliament Choir perform in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome's Basilica of St Paul Outside the Walls to host concert on 29 April.

London's Southbank Sinfonia orchestra and the UK Parliament Choir will perform The Dream of Gerontius by Edward Elgar at the Basilica of St Paul Outside the Walls in Rome on Saturday 29 April.
 
The concert for choir and orchestra at 21.00 will be conducted by Simon Over and has the patronage of the UK embassy to the Holy See and the Fondazione Pro Musica e Arte Sacra.
 

An epic choral masterpiece, The Dream of Gerontius was composed by Elgar in 1900 based on on a Victorian poem by Cardinal John Henry Newman who was canonised in 2019 by Pope Francis.

 

 
Described by organisers as a story relating the journey of a man’s soul after death, the composition presents "a musical world laden with emotional power, depicting fallen angels, pain, fear, and exultation."
 
It is possible to reserve a place for the concert in the Basilica by compiling a registration form, with full details available on the Fondazione Pro Musica e Arte Sacra website.
