London's Southbank Sinfonia and UK Parliament Choir perform in Rome

Rome's Basilica of St Paul Outside the Walls to host concert on 29 April.
On 29 April, @parliamentchoir @SoutgbankSinf will be bringing over 300 singers to St. Paul’s outside the Walls Basilica to perform The Dream of Gerontius, Elgar’s musical masterpiece celebrating St. John Henry Newman’s legacy. Images from the press conference earlier today. pic.twitter.com/bcHCCXN6tf— UK in Holy See (@UKinHolySee) April 13, 2023
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Hiking in Rome Made Easy: Uncover the Best Hiking Trails and Beautiful Destinations with a Local Expert
Join us for an unforgettable outdoor adventure to Monte Tancia!