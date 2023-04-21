London's Southbank Sinfonia and UK Parliament Choir perform in Rome

Rome's Basilica of St Paul Outside the Walls to host concert on 29 April.

London's Southbank Sinfonia orchestra and the UK Parliament Choir will perform The Dream of Gerontius by Edward Elgar at the Basilica of St Paul Outside the Walls in Rome on Saturday 29 April.

The concert for choir and orchestra at 21.00 will be conducted by Simon Over and has the patronage of the UK embassy to the Holy See and the Fondazione Pro Musica e Arte Sacra.

On 29 April, @parliamentchoir @SoutgbankSinf will be bringing over 300 singers to St. Paul’s outside the Walls Basilica to perform The Dream of Gerontius, Elgar’s musical masterpiece celebrating St. John Henry Newman’s legacy. Images from the press conference earlier today. pic.twitter.com/bcHCCXN6tf— UK in Holy See (@UKinHolySee) April 13, 2023

Described by organisers as a story relating the journey of a man’s soul after death, the composition presents "a musical world laden with emotional power, depicting fallen angels, pain, fear, and exultation."