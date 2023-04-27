Rome bus driver suspended for texting at the wheel

Driver was messaging on cell phone.

Rome public transport company ATAC has suspended a bus driver for texting at the wheel after he was filmed by a passenger on 25 April, a public holiday in Italy.

The driver was messaging on his cell phone while driving a city bus on the 337 line along Via Nomentana, reports La Repubblica newspaper.

In the video the man can be seen texting with both hands as he operated the steering wheel with his wrists.

It is not the first time that ATAC has had to discipline drivers after passengers reported dangerous driving.

Last November a driver was suspended for checking scratch cards as he drove, the month before that another driver was suspended for watching a movie at the wheel.

In September ATAC suspended a driver for watching a football match as he drove through Rome, with passengers claiming he slammed on the brakes at crucial points in the game.