Italy faces public transport strike on Tuesday 2 May

Strike to affect local transport services in cities across Italy.

Commuters in Italy face disruption to public transport services due to a national four-hour strike on Tuesday 2 May, the day after the Labour Day holiday.

The industrial action has been called by the Faisa-Confail trade union and will affect local bus, metro and tram services, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

In Rome the strike will affect ATAC and Roma TPL services from 08.30 to 12.30.

In Milan the strike is set to disrupt ATM transport services from 08.45 to 12.45 while in Naples the strike action is scheduled from 11.00 until 15.00, according to the ANM website.

Faisa-Confail said the strike is in protest "against the unavailability of employers' associations for a now unavoidable confrontation for essential adjustments to be included in the national collective labour agreement".

Photo Wanted in Rome