Peter N. Miller named new president of American Academy in Rome

Mark Robbins to step down as AAR president after almost 10 years in the role.
NEW: The Board of Trustees has announced that historian Peter N. Miller will be the Academy's next President and CEO, starting July 2023.
Please join us in congratulating Peter!https://t.co/cSB7Orrn7Q
— American Academy in Rome (@AmAcademyRome) April 26, 2023
