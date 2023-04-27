Peter N. Miller named new president of American Academy in Rome

Mark Robbins to step down as AAR president after almost 10 years in the role.

Peter N. Miller, a professor of cultural history at the Bard Graduate Center in New York, has been appointed the new president and CEO of the American Academy in Rome.

Miller's appointment as AAR president was announced by the academy's board of trustees on Wednesday and he will take up the new position on 1 July.

An expert on the history of scholarship, cultural history, antiquarianism and conservation, Miller will succeed the academy's outgoing president and CEO Mark Robbins who is stepping down after almost a decade in the role.

Miller is "a strong advocate for the continued importance and vitality of the humanities" - said AAR Board Chair Calvin Tsao - "At a time when the arts and humanities are facing some of the most urgent threats in a generation, Peter is well positioned to bolster and champion the Academy’s essential role in supporting research, art-making, and independent study."

Established in 1894, the AAR is America’s oldest overseas centre for independent studies and advanced research in the arts and humanities.