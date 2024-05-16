Rome's Fiumicino Airport opens check-in service at Termini Station

Airport in the City service is open to ITA Airways passengers.

Passengers flying from Rome's Fiumicino Airport with ITA Airways can now check in and drop off their luggage at the central Termini train station before their flight.

Airport in the City is the new initiative by Rome airport management company Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) which is open exclusively to ITA Airways passengers flying from Fiumicino, to any destination except the US and Israel.

The free check-in and baggage drop-off service is available to ITA passengers every day, from 08.00 to 16.00, as long as their flight is scheduled on the same day.

The service allows passengers to check in and enjoy a few hours in Rome without carrying luggage with them or having to leave it in storage facilities.

Once their bags are checked in at Termini, passengers can collect them directly at the final destination of their trip.

#AirportintheCity è il nostro nuovo servizio di check-in off-airport che permette ai passeggeri @ITAAirways di lasciare i bagagli da stiva alla Stazione Termini, ritirarli a destinazione e visitare liberamente Roma prima del volo! https://t.co/CzUTki8taI #TogetherBeyondFlying pic.twitter.com/XrEaHky5JM — Aeroporti di Roma (@AeroportidiRoma) May 15, 2024

Luggage must be left at least three and a half hours in advance of ITA Airways flights, according to the following deadlines: by 10.00 for flights departing from 13.30 onwards, by 13.00 for flights departing from 16.30 onwards, and by 16.00 for flights taking off after 19.30.

“Our goal with Airport in the City is to bring the services of the award-winning Fiumicino airport to the heart of Rome" - said the CEO of AdR, Marco Troncone - "a great innovation in Italy and Europe with which we want to improve the travel experience of the thousands of passengers who every day pass through 'Leonardo da Vinci', the first gateway to our country".

The Airport in the City check-in station is located off Via Giovanni Giolitti 16 and near Platform 24 from which the Leonardo Express direct train service connects Termini and Fiumicino airport in just over 30 minutes.

For full details about the Airport in the City initiative see the AdR website.