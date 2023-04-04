900 students and teachers evacuated safely from school after false bomb threat.
Italian bomb disposal experts rushed to Marymount International School in Rome on Tuesday morning following a bomb threat, however it turned out to be a false alarm.
Some 900 people including students, teachers and staff were evacuated immediately from the private school in the northern Vigna Clara district just after 08.30, Italian media reports.
Police closed off roads surrounding the school on Via di Villa Lauchi as the bomb squad carried out an inspection of the property however no bomb was found, reports state broadcaster RAI.
False alarm bomb threat at Marymount International School in Rome
Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy
