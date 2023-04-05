8.4 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 05 April 2023
Italy's news in English
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Easter in Italy to be colder than Christmas
News Lifestyle

Easter in Italy to be colder than Christmas

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italy faces cold snap at Easter, forecasters say.

Easter in Italy is set to be "colder than Christmas" due to the north-easterly Bora winds bringing a wave of "Polar air" from Norway, according to weather forecast site iLMeteo.it.

This will result in temperatures dropping by up to 10 degrees, with widespread cold conditions, and lows set to dip below zero in the northern Po Valley during Holy Week.

Meterologist Lorenzo Tedici recalls the temperatures recorded last Christmas 2022: Cagliari 21°C, Catania 20°C, Naples 19°C, Rome 18°C and 15°C even in the Po Valley.

Temperatures will remain very low at night from north to south, while during the day they will be only slightly below the averages for the period.

In the days leading up to Easter the north will be cold, with possible frost, while in the centre and south the weather will be unstable with rain and colder than normal temperatures.

Italy will see thunderstorms over the Easter weekend, especially in the south, however the weather is set to improve on Easter Monday, or Pasquetta, according to iLMeteo.it.

Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, which fall on 9 and 10 April in 2023, are national public holidays in Italy.

Marymount - International School Rome
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Easter in Rome: a quick guide

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Ted Lasso features gibberish 1970s hit by Italian singer Adriano Celentano

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Starbucks to open near Italian parliament in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Gardens

Rome's pick-your-own tulip park returns in 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Bob Dylan to play five concerts in Italy this summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Best Things To Do in Rome on a Rainy Day

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy's clocks spring forward one hour on 26 March 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Festa del Papà: Italy celebrates Father's Day on 19 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -