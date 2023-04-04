12.3 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 04 April 2023
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italian premier Giorgia Meloni unveils plan for Made in Italy high school
News Education

Italian premier Giorgia Meloni unveils plan for Made in Italy high school

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Meloni visits Vinitaly wine fair in Verona.

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday said the government is working on establishing a Made in Italy high school to underline "the deep bond that exists between our culture and our identity".

Addressing a group of Italian agricultural students at the 55th Vinitaly wine fair in Verona, Meloni described culture and identity as "the most precious thing we have".

Nicola Fratoianni, leader of the left-wing Sinistra Italiana, joked that Meloni could risk a "very hefty fine" for the Made in Italy school name under a draft bill launched in recent days by her right-wing party, Fratelli d'Italia, which would penalise the use of English terms in official communications.

Since taking office last October, Meloni's nationalist government has pushed the Made in Italy brand and recently launched a bid to have Italian cuisine inserted on the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage.

During her visit to Vinitaly, Meloni recalled that Italy is the world's biggest wine producer and hailed the Italian wine sector as "a fundamental part of our identity".

Visitors to this year's Vinitaly can admire two masterpieces on loan from the Uffizi - paintings of the wine god Bacchus by Caravaggio and Guido Reni - as part of a contentious deal organised by Italy's culture and agriculture ministries.

Photo credit: Salma Bashir Motiwala / Shutterstock.com

JCU 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Education

Rome's Sapienza ranked top university in world for Classics, for third time

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

Italy education minister in fascism row with school principal

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

Sapienza University to build new library open to Rome citizens

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

Finnish family leaves Italy over 'poor' school system

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

Italy bans phones in school classrooms

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

Wanted in Rome Junior: The Landscapes of Michael Longley’s Soul

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

Interview with John Cabot's President, Franco Pavoncello

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

Italy's education minister wants to ban phones in classroom

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -