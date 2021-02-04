Covid-19 in Italy: Pope Francis returns to St Peter's Square for Angelus
Vatican moves Angelus back to Piazza S. Pietro after seven weeks.
Pope Francis will give his weekly Angelus address in St Peter's Square, speaking to a live audience for the first time since 20 December, as Italy eases Rome's covid-19 restrictions.
The move will see the pontiff pray, address and bless the faithful from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking Piazza S. Pietro on Sunday 7 February, reports Vatican News.
Over the last two months the pope's Angelus address has been via a live-stream broadcast from inside the library, with public participation in all Christmas papal events severely restricted due to the pandemic.
Last year Pope Francis live-streamed the Angelus from 8 March to 24 May, in compliance with the strict anti-covid measures.
However, with the recent reclassification of the Lazio region as a lower-risk 'yellow zone,' it means that the public can once again return to St Peter's Square and receive the pope's blessing in person.
Photo credit: Vatican Media
General Info
View on Map
Covid-19 in Italy: Pope Francis returns to St Peter's Square for Angelus
Piazza San Pietro, Città del Vaticano, Vatican City