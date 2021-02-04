Covid-19 in Italy: Pope Francis returns to St Peter's Square for Angelus

Vatican moves Angelus back to Piazza S. Pietro after seven weeks.

Pope Francis will give his weekly Angelus address in St Peter's Square, speaking to a live audience for the first time since 20 December, as Italy eases Rome's covid-19 restrictions.

The move will see the pontiff pray, address and bless the faithful from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking Piazza S. Pietro on Sunday 7 February, reports Vatican News.

Over the last two months the pope's Angelus address has been via a live-stream broadcast from inside the library, with public participation in all Christmas papal events severely restricted due to the pandemic.

Last year Pope Francis live-streamed the Angelus from 8 March to 24 May, in compliance with the strict anti-covid measures.

However, with the recent reclassification of the Lazio region as a lower-risk 'yellow zone,' it means that the public can once again return to St Peter's Square and receive the pope's blessing in person.

Photo credit: Vatican Media

General Info

Address Piazza San Pietro, Città del Vaticano, Vatican City

View on Map

Covid-19 in Italy: Pope Francis returns to St Peter's Square for Angelus

Piazza San Pietro, Città del Vaticano, Vatican City
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73643
Previous article Out of 101,000 newly unemployed in Italy, 99,000 are women

RELATED ARTICLES

Out of 101,000 newly unemployed in Italy, 99,000 are women
Coronavirus in Italy

Out of 101,000 newly unemployed in Italy, 99,000 are women

Administered covid vaccines have exceeded 2 million doses in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Administered covid vaccines have exceeded 2 million doses in Italy

Hospitalized due to covid, dog waits for him for 2 months
Coronavirus in Italy

Hospitalized due to covid, dog waits for him for 2 months

Italy: Rome's Fiumicino airport to host major covid-19 vaccination hub
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Rome's Fiumicino airport to host major covid-19 vaccination hub

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome reopens the Pantheon after three months
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome reopens the Pantheon after three months

How Art Galleries and Artists are Surviving the covid-19 crisis in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

How Art Galleries and Artists are Surviving the covid-19 crisis in Rome

Doctor accused of killing coronavirus patients to free up beds
Coronavirus in Italy

Doctor accused of killing coronavirus patients to free up beds

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome reopens Colosseum, Roman Forum and Palatine Hill
Culture

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome reopens Colosseum, Roman Forum and Palatine Hill

Covid-19 in Italy: what you can and can't do in a yellow zone
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: what you can and can't do in a yellow zone

Covid-19 in Italy: Vatican Museums reopen after 88 days
Culture

Covid-19 in Italy: Vatican Museums reopen after 88 days

Rome museums to reopen as Italy eases covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome museums to reopen as Italy eases covid-19 restrictions

Italy eases covid-19 restrictions for Rome and Milan
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy eases covid-19 restrictions for Rome and Milan

Less aggressive but more contagious, the English variant of covid 19 is in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Less aggressive but more contagious, the English variant of covid 19 is in Rome

Covid in Italy: First two covid-19 cases registered in Italy 1 year ago
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid in Italy: First two covid-19 cases registered in Italy 1 year ago

Covid in Rome, a toilet emergency and a bartender's letter
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid in Rome, a toilet emergency and a bartender's letter