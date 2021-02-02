Rome's Doria Pamphilj Gallery reopens for evening visits
Doria Pamphilj Gallery in Rome to open by reservation only.
Rome's Doria Pamphilj Gallery and its priceless art collection reopens to the public on 5 February after a closure of three months due to the covid-19 crisis.
The gallery will be open from Monday to Friday from 17.00-20.00 by appointment only.
Visits will be organised by groups and in the following time slots: 17.00-18.20 and 18.30-19.50.
The 17th-century Doria Pamphilj palace houses one of the world's most important private art collections, containing works by masters such as Bernini, Caravaggio, Raphael, Titian and Velàzquez.
Visitors must book in advance by emailing info@dopart.it or by calling 066797323.
The palazzo is located on Via del Corso, near Piazza Venezia, in the heart of Rome. For more details see website.
Photo Galleria Doria Pamphilj.
