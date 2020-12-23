Vatican: Pope moves Christmas blessing indoors due to covid-19

Pope will not read Urbi et Orbi message from the balcony of St Peter's this year.

Pope Francis will deliver his traditional Christmas message indoors this year instead of from the outdoor central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica, due to Italy's covid-19 restrictions, the Vatican press office has announced.

The pontiff will impart his Urbi et Orbi (To the City and The World) blessing and message from inside the Hall of Blessings in the Apostolic Palace at midday on 25 December.

The Angelus - which the pope had been scheduled to pray from a window of the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace overlooking Piazza S. Pietro on five dates between 26 December and 6 January - will now take place in the library.

The pope's modified programme will see papal events live streamed and broadcast on television, and is designed to stop crowds gathering in St Peter's Square during the festive period.

The Vatican's Christmas Eve 'Midnight Mass' on 24 December has already been brought forward by two hours, to 19.30, to allow the faithful to get home before Italy’s 22.00 curfew.

The number of people attending the papal ceremonies this Christmas will be "very limited," in keeping with health safety measures which include physical distancing and face masks, the Vatican said.

The latest change to the Holy See's Christmas programme comes as the Vatican confirmed that two cardinals close to the pontiff have tested positive for covid-19.

They are 57-year-old Polish cardinal Konrad Krajewski, who is in charge of the pope’s charities and has been hospitalised for treatment of pneumonia; and 78-year-old Italian cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, the governor of Vatican City, who is believed to be in self-isolation at his Vatican home.

The news has raised fresh concerns for Pope Francis, who turned 84 last week and had part of one lung removed when in his 20s.

Photo credit: Riccardo De Luca - Update / Shutterstock.com.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Christmas religious services and Masses in English
Religion

Rome's Christmas religious services and Masses in English

Pope Francis turns 84 today
Religion

Pope Francis turns 84 today

Italy: 'Bad omen' as blood of Naples saint fails to liquefy
Religion

Italy: 'Bad omen' as blood of Naples saint fails to liquefy

Vatican 'Darth Vader' Nativity scene lampooned
Religion

Vatican 'Darth Vader' Nativity scene lampooned

Covid-19: Pope to hold Christmas 'Midnight Mass' early due to Italy's curfew
Religion

Covid-19: Pope to hold Christmas 'Midnight Mass' early due to Italy's curfew

Vatican lights up Christmas tree in St Peter's Square
Religion

Vatican lights up Christmas tree in St Peter's Square

Rome: Pope Francis makes surprise dawn visit to Immaculate Conception statue in heavy rain
Religion

Rome: Pope Francis makes surprise dawn visit to Immaculate Conception statue in heavy rain

Italy: Saint's statue flown over town after processsion ban
Religion

Italy: Saint's statue flown over town after processsion ban

Vatican to host Christmas crib exhibition in St Peter's Square
Religion

Vatican to host Christmas crib exhibition in St Peter's Square

Covid-19: Pope cancels pilgrimage to Rome's Spanish Steps
Religion

Covid-19: Pope cancels pilgrimage to Rome's Spanish Steps

Vatican to keep festive spirit alive with Christmas tree in St Peter's Square
Religion

Vatican to keep festive spirit alive with Christmas tree in St Peter's Square

All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day in Rome
Religion

All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day in Rome

Vatican: Pope Francis calls for civil union laws for same-sex couples
Religion

Vatican: Pope Francis calls for civil union laws for same-sex couples

Covid-19 in Vatican City: 4 Swiss Guards test positive
Religion

Covid-19 in Vatican City: 4 Swiss Guards test positive

Powerful Vatican cardinal Angelo Becciu resigns amid financial scandal
Religion

Powerful Vatican cardinal Angelo Becciu resigns amid financial scandal