Rome's Christmas religious services and Masses in English

All services listed below are subject to change, either by the church or as a result of possible further restrictions by the government. It is advisable to confirm times with church in advance.

All Saints' Anglican Church

Rome Baptist Church

St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church

St Patrick’s American Community

St Paul’s Within-the-Walls

Holy Eucharist, 17.00. Seating from 16.45-17.00. Video release on YouTube 20.00.

25 Dec. Christmas Day podcast release via . Christmas Day podcast release via website at midnight on 24 Dec.

S. Isidoro Church

S. Silvestro in Capite

St Francis Xavier del Caravita

, Via del Babuino 153/b, tel. 0636001881.. Crib Service 17.00, 75 seats available.Holy Communion 19.30, also on Facebook Live via All Saints' Church Rome Facebook page.Tickets must be reserved for both services, email office@allsaintsrome.org no later than 18 Dec.. Holy Communion in church and via Facebook live 10.30., S. Lorenzo in Lucina 35, tel. 066876652.. Christmas Eve Service, 19.00.. Christmas Service, 10.30.Those who wish to attend are asked to reserve in advance by phone or email romebaptist@gmail.com., Via XX Settembre 7, tel. 064827627.. Christmas Eve Service, 18.30.(Roman Catholic), Via Boncompagni 31, tel. 064203121.. For details on Christmas Masses check updates on website (Episcopal Church), Via Nazionale, corner Via Napoli, tel. 064883339.For updates tel. 3515003239 or email connect@stpaulsrome.it or see website (Roman Catholic), Via degli Artisti 41, tel. 064885359.. Mass 10.00. Maximum of 20 people due to space reasons.(Roman Catholic), Piazza S. Silvestro 1, tel. 066977121.. Mass at 19.00.. Christmas Mass at 10.00 and 17.30.(Roman Catholic), Via della Caravita 7.. Christmas Eve carol service 18.30. Vigil Mass 19.00.