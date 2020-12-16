Rome's Christmas religious services and Masses in English

English-language religious services in Rome during the Christmas season will be different in 2020 due to the covid-19 crisis, with protocols such as social distancing, masks and limited numbers applying to all churches.

All services listed below are subject to change, either by the church or as a result of possible further restrictions by the government. It is advisable to confirm times with church in advance.

The Vatican will stream Pope Francis' Christmas liturgies, for details see Vatican News website.


All Saints' Anglican Church, Via del Babuino 153/b, tel. 0636001881.
24 Dec. Crib Service 17.00, 75 seats available.
Holy Communion 19.30, also on Facebook Live via All Saints' Church Rome Facebook page.
Tickets must be reserved for both services, email office@allsaintsrome.org no later than 18 Dec.
25 Dec. Holy Communion in church and via Facebook live 10.30.

Rome Baptist Church, S. Lorenzo in Lucina 35, tel. 066876652.
24 Dec. Christmas Eve Service, 19.00.
25 Dec. Christmas Service, 10.30.
Those who wish to attend are asked to reserve in advance by phone or email romebaptist@gmail.com.

St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Via XX Settembre 7, tel. 064827627.
24 Dec. Christmas Eve Service, 18.30.

St Patrick’s American Community (Roman Catholic), Via Boncompagni 31, tel. 064203121.
24-25 Dec. For details on Christmas Masses check updates on website.

St Paul’s Within-the-Walls (Episcopal Church), Via Nazionale, corner Via Napoli, tel. 064883339.
24 Dec. Holy Eucharist, 17.00. Seating from 16.45-17.00. Video release on YouTube 20.00.
25 Dec. Christmas Day podcast release via website at midnight on 24 Dec.
For updates tel. 3515003239 or email connect@stpaulsrome.it or see website.

S. Isidoro Church (Roman Catholic), Via degli Artisti 41, tel. 064885359.
25 Dec. Mass 10.00. Maximum of 20 people due to space reasons.

S. Silvestro in Capite (Roman Catholic), Piazza S. Silvestro 1, tel. 066977121.
24 Dec. Mass at 19.00.
25 Dec. Christmas Mass at 10.00 and 17.30.

St Francis Xavier del Caravita (Roman Catholic), Via della Caravita 7.
24 Dec. Christmas Eve carol service 18.30. Vigil Mass 19.00.

Photo: Basilica di S. Silvestro in Capite. Credit: Stefano_Valeri / Shutterstock.com.
