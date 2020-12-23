Covid-19: Italy allows citizens to return from UK

Italian citizens resident in Italy can return from UK along with those who have urgent reasons to come back.

Italian citizens who live in Italy but are currently in Britain are allowed to return, despite a travel ban in place until 6 January due to the new coronavirus strain in the UK, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The breakthrough, which also applies to those who urgently need to return to Italy, follows an agreement reached by the country's foreign affairs ministry in collaboration with the health and transport ministries.

The deal, signed by foreign affairs minister Luigi Di Maio on 23 December, requires those returning to Italy to be tested for covid-19 before departure and spend 14 days in quarantine once in Italy.

More than 40 countries worldwide have banned or limited travel from the UK amid concerns over the highly contagious new strain of the coronavirus.

For full details regarding travel between UK and Italy see the Viaggi Sicuri website.
