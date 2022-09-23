WAITRESS

WAITRESS WITH FLUENT ENGLISH AND ITALIAN, FOR FULL TIME JOB IN BABINGTONS ENGLISH TEA ROOMS, PIAZZA DI SPAGNA. PLEASE SEND CV TO CHIARA.B@BABINGTONS.NET

General Info

Address Piazza di Spagna, 23, 00187 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

WAITRESS

Piazza di Spagna, 23, 00187 Roma RM, Italia

