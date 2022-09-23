WAITRESS WITH FLUENT ENGLISH AND ITALIAN, FOR FULL TIME JOB IN BABINGTONS ENGLISH TEA ROOMS, PIAZZA DI SPAGNA. PLEASE SEND CV TO CHIARA.B@BABINGTONS.NET
