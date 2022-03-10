Experienced, energetic camp leader required for mid-June through July. CV and relevant cover note to playandmusicitaly@gmail.com
General Info
Address Via Guido Banti 40
Email address sashafugazzola@gmail.com
View on Map
Summer Camp leader North Rome
Via Guido Banti 40
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
British School Fiumicino - DOS position
British School Group - FIUMICINO is now accepting applications for the Director of Studies position. The ideal candidate must have a comprehensive ESL teaching experience as well...
N.U.in Italy Program Assistant Manager
The N.U.in Italy Program is a unique opportunity for freshmen accepted for Spring Admission to Northeastern University to study at John Cabot University during the Fall semester an...
N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator
The N.U.in Italy Program is a unique opportunity for freshmen accepted for Spring Admission to Northeastern University to study at John Cabot University during the Fall semester an...
O.I.S is looking for mother tongue English Primary teachers for September 2022. B.Ed, PGCE or equivalent qualifications are required.