Special Ed Support Teacher

Ambrit International School is seeking a Special Ed Teacher for a Grade 4 student for 1 on 1 in-class support.

Applicants must be mother-tongue English speakers and have proven past related experience.

Due to difficulties in obtaining visas and employment documents, we can only consider applications from European Community citizens, dual passport holders, or teachers who have already obtained visas that enable them to be employed in Italy.

If interested, send a letter of presentation and your CV to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.

General Info

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

View on Map

Special Ed Support Teacher

Via Filippo Tajani 50
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75295
Previous article C-Rome | A Sunset Walk - Thursday 5 August

RELATED ARTICLES

International Kindergarten in Aprilia LT
Jobs vacant

International Kindergarten in Aprilia LT

Tour leaders wanted (English German or Spanish)
Jobs vacant

Tour leaders wanted (English German or Spanish)

English mothertongue teacher for bilingual kindergarten
Jobs vacant

English mothertongue teacher for bilingual kindergarten

EXPERIENCED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

EXPERIENCED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHERS

English mother tongue
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue

Qualified English Mother Tongue cambridge IGCSE Teachers required for A.A. 2021-2023
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Mother Tongue cambridge IGCSE Teachers required for A.A. 2021-2023

Seeking Middle School Teacher
Jobs vacant

Seeking Middle School Teacher

Admissions Communication Coordinator
Jobs vacant

Admissions Communication Coordinator

Experienced Mother Tongue Teacher for Preschool Position 2021 2022 School Year
Jobs vacant

Experienced Mother Tongue Teacher for Preschool Position 2021 2022 School Year

Native English speaker babysitter needed
Jobs vacant

Native English speaker babysitter needed

Mother tongue teacher wanted
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue teacher wanted

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED
Jobs vacant

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED

English Speaking Babysitter/Nanny
Jobs vacant

English Speaking Babysitter/Nanny

Tour Operator is Looking for Young English-Speaking People to Promote Tours
Jobs vacant

Tour Operator is Looking for Young English-Speaking People to Promote Tours

Marymount International School is seeking
Jobs vacant

Marymount International School is seeking