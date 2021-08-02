Ambrit International School is seeking a Special Ed Teacher for a Grade 4 student for 1 on 1 in-class support.
Applicants must be mother-tongue English speakers and have proven past related experience.
Due to difficulties in obtaining visas and employment documents, we can only consider applications from European Community citizens, dual passport holders, or teachers who have already obtained visas that enable them to be employed in Italy.
If interested, send a letter of presentation and your CV to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.
General Info
Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com
View on Map
Special Ed Support Teacher
Via Filippo Tajani 50
