Southlands British International School is looking for a qualified and experienced Italian teacher who can teach Italian literature to Medie students. This is a temporary cover until the Christmas holidays. Immediate start and flexibility required. Please send your CV and cover letter to francesca.degregorio@southlands.it.
La Southlands British International School sta cercando un insegnante di Letteratura Italiana qualificato/a e con esperienza nel settore da poter inserire nelle nostre classi delle medie. Il ruolo e' temporaneo fino alle vacanze di Natale. Si richiede inizio immediato e flessibilita' con gli orari. Inviare CV e lettera di accompagnamento a francesca.degregorio@southlands.it.
Southlands is looking for an Italian teacher for an immediate start
