Seeking Student Aide for immediate start
Ambrit International school is seeking a caring, patient, English-speaking student aide to work one-on-one (6-8 hours per week over 2-3 days between 8:30-15:30) with a primary-age student. The contract will be with the student's parents.
Candidates should have some teaching experience or learning support training (ABA/ADHD). Italian language skills are helpful but not required.
General Info
Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com
