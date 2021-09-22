Seeking Special Ed Teacher - Immediate start

Ambrit International school seeking caring, patient, English-speaking qualified and experienced Special Education Needs Teacher to work one-on-one full time (8:30-15:30) with primary student.

The contract will be with the student's parents. ABA, ADHD and Italian language skills preferred.

The candidate must have valid EU working documents. Send CV to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.

Address Via Filippo Tajani, 50, 00149 Roma RM, Italy
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

