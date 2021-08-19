Seeking Early Childhood Teacher with experience
Seeking English mother-tongue Early Childhood teacher for 3-5 years old students.
Due to difficulties in obtaining visas and employment documents, we can only consider applications from European Community citizens, dual passport holders, or teachers who have already obtained visas that enable them to be employed in Italy.
If interested, send a letter of presentation and your CV to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.
